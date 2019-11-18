India is entitled to act in accordance with its values, interest: Tony Abbott on RCEP

India is entitled to act in accordance with its values and interest, former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott stated over New Delhi's decision to opt-out of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement. Speaking to ANI, Abbott said that he is not critical of India's move on the RCEP, given his views that free trade cannot be beneficial to a country under the wrong circumstances. "I'm certainly not going to be critical of India because I think India, like all other countries, is entitled to act in accordance with its values and interest. I certainly support free trade. It should be free trade under the right circumstances, not the wrong circumstances," said Abbott.