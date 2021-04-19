India to go on England’s Covid travel ‘red list’ on Friday

India will be added to England’s travel “red list” from 4am on Friday, Matt Hancock has announced, as surge testing got under way to tackle a growth in cases of a coronavirus variant first discovered in the country.

The health secretary said that of 103 people in the UK who have so far been found to be carrying the Indian variant, the “vast majority” had links to international travel – suggesting at least some have been infected by community transmission.

He said scientists were working to see if the variant had any “concerning characteristics” such as being more transmissible or resistant to vaccines, but that in the meantime the move had been taken on a “precautionary basis”.

The decision means most travel from India will be banned, with only UK citizens and residents allowed to arrive from the country, and all those who do must quarantine in a hotel for 10 days.

Hancock admitted that the “biggest risk” to coronavirus restrictions being eased was a “new variant that the vaccine does not work as well against”, so surge testing would be rolled out “to make sure that we limit the spread as much as possible”.

Jonathan Ashworth, the shadow health secretary, said the variant, known as B.1.617, was the “fastest growing variant in the UK in the last three weeks” and responsible for India experiencing “one of the world’s steepest surges right now”.

He added there should be adequate “support and help in place for constituents like mine who are legally in India and who will want to return” and called for the mutation to be formally designated a “variant of concern”.

Ashworth added: “We already know this variant carries mutations of concern in other variants, and if we have learnt anything in the last 12 months, it is that this virus ruthlessly exploits ambiguities, that we must act fast when the situation is controllable because in a few weeks time it might not be.”

The government was also urged to adopt Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon’s approach of a blanket hotel quarantine policy for all travellers arriving in the country, rather than just those from specific destinations. Scottish National party MP Dr Philippa Whitford said: “More infectious or vaccine-resistant variants could emerge in any country, and we simply wouldn’t know about it until it’s too late.”

Christina Pagel, professor of operational research at UCL and member of Independent Sage, said: “We are not likely to get definitive evidence on B.1.617 for a few weeks given low sequencing, testing and vaccination rates in India and low case numbers here.”

The move comes after an announcement by Downing Street earlier on Monday that Boris Johnson’s scheduled trip to India later this month had been cancelled. Reuters said that the number of infections has now passed 15m in the country, the second highest in the world after the United States, and that cases jumped by a record 273,810 in the last day.