India engages key ally; US-India meet to focus on strengthening co-operation in Indo-Pacific region

The first visuals of United States Secretary of state Mike Pompeo who has landed in the National Capital, two leaders from the United States will participate in the third United States-India 2+2 Ministerial dialogue for two days in the National Capital. The four themes on which the 2+2 dialogue is going to place are regional security cooperation, defence information sharing, military interactions, and defence trade. The two leaders managed to come amidst the Coronavirus pandemic and when the United States is facing elections in a week’s time for the crucial meet. Both sides are keen on having the meeting and their certain talks took place virtually. It was decided that safety issues relating to talks should be solved via a face to face meeting. The United States-India meet will lay focus on strengthening co-operation in Indo-Pacific region and how to trade operations will take place.