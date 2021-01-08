India engaged with US on extension of H-1B ban: MEA

MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava (File photo)

New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): India is currently engaged with the US government to minimise inconvenience to Indian nationals in the US, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) after the White House had issued a proclamation extending restrictions on the entry of immigrants and non-immigrants, including H-1B visas.

Speaking at a virtual briefing, MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said: "We have taken note of the recent proclamations of the US Government extending by three more months the current suspension of entry of certain immigrants and non-immigrants to the United States of America."

He further said that India was in touch with the US government for increased predictability in the visa regime and to minimize inconvenience to Indian nationals in the US for those proposing to travel to the US for bonafide reasons, including the movement of Indian professionals.

"People-to-people relations are a vital part of the partnership between India and the US. There is recognition in the US of the fact that Indian skilled professionals have contributed to the growth of the US economy and helped the US retain its competitive edge and innovation advantage," he added.

Last month, outgoing US President Donald Trump issued a proclamation where he extended the restrictions entry of immigrants and non-immigrants in the country, including H-1B visas used by Indian nationals, citing the devastating impact of Covid-19 in the labour market.

"This proclamation shall expire on March 31, 2021, and maybe continued as necessary. Within 15 days of December 31, 2020, and every 30 days thereafter while this proclamation is in effect, the Secretary of Homeland Security shall, in consultation with the Secretary of State and the Secretary of Labor, recommend any modifications as may be necessary," said Trump.

The H-1B visa, under the Immigration and Nationality Act, is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. (ANI)