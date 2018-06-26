India has emerged as bright spot in global economy: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that India has emerged as a bright spot in global economy with driving global growth as well. He also hailed India in economic terms and said that India is one of the most investor-friendly economies. Modi said, "India is one of the most investor-friendly economies. Investors look for growth and macro-economic stability. They want political stability and a supportive regulatory framework to ensure protection of their investment. Government is firmly committed to the path of fiscal consolidation. Government debt as percentage of GDP is consistently declining. India has achieved a rating upgrade after a long time." PM Modi was addressing third annual meeting of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank in Mumbai.