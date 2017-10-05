India embraces step into unknown on eve of Under-17 World Cup

Indian football has a long way to go to catch up with much of the world but, as the country gets ready to stage a Fifa tournament for the first time, supporters hope this is the start of something special

Indian policemen stand near a poster of the U17 World Cup mascot at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Ticket sales are said to be ‘unprecedented’ for a youth tournament. Photograph: Punit Paranjpe/AFP/Getty Images More

The main headline on the sports page of the Malayala Manorama, a Kerala-based newspaper that sells 2.5m copies a day, dealt with Argentina’s World Cup 2018 qualifying travails. Below that, however, was a story titled “27 locals and Brazil”, about how the Brazil Under-17 World Cup squad had trained with boys from an academy in Kochi, one of the six host cities for the first Fifa tournament that India will host.

There is considerable despondency among the football-lovers of Kochi and elsewhere in India that the Real Madrid-bound Vinícius Júnior will not be around to lend some stardust to the competition after Flamengo, his current club, pulled the plug on his passage to India. Another who has been in the spotlight, England’s Jadon Sancho, is expected to play only the group games before returning to Borussia Dortmund, the club he chose this summer after leaving Manchester City.

For India’s young footballers, this is very much a step into the unknown. Sunil Chhetri and Bhaichung Bhutia, the talismen of the national side this century, have spoken of the twinges of jealousy they will feel when they watch their young countrymen take the field against USA in Delhi on Friday.

Amarjit Singh Kiyam, from the north-eastern state of Manipur, moved half the breadth of the subcontinent to Chandigarh in Punjab to train at the academy there when he was 10. A Barcelona fan who idolises Andrés Iniesta, the No8 with the captain’s armband epitomises Indian football’s drift away from its traditional heartlands.

Once, Indian football meant Bengal, Goa and Kerala, three states where the passion for the game rivals that on view in Latin America. But it is the north-eastern states, whose citizens still face much discrimination in many parts of India, that have become the new hotbed. The bulk of the under-17 squad come from the region, with Manipur accounting for as many as eight.

Neighbouring Mizoram, which gave Indian football its Leicester City-like Cinderella story when FC Aizawl won the I-League last season, is also represented. Bengal has three representatives and Kerala only one, while Goa, which once provided national team captains such as Bruno Coutinho and Climax Lawrence, does not have a single player in the squad.

Dig a little deeper and it is not hard to see how far Indian football has to travel to catch up with much of the world. Only four of the 21 players are attached to a local club, the little-known Punjab-based Minerva FC. Sunny Dhaliwal, a goalkeeper, is on the books of Toronto FC. The rest train at an academy run by the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

Contrast that with Spain, who have five players attached to Real Madrid and four from Barcelona, or England, where five of the team are part of the junior squads at Stamford Bridge. The cash-rich Indian Super League (ISL), which launched in 2014, has changed the Indian football landscape, and there is talk of an eventual amalgamation with its poorer cousin, the I-League, but youth development has seldom been a priority.

The senior game is in better shape. After the ignominy of a World Cup qualifying defeat by Guam, India have moved up nearly 70 places to 107 in the Fifa rankings. Bengaluru FC, the two-time I-League champions who are poised to switch to the ISL, are on the verge of a second successive AFC Cup final, and Dimitar Berbatov, once of Tottenham and Manchester United, will spearhead the Kerala Blasters’ push for the ISL crown.

On the organisational front, the notoriously inept AIFF pulled off a coup by appointing Joy Bhattacharya, a former team director of Kolkata Knight Riders – the two-time Indian Premier League (cricket) champions – as project director for the event. “The one thing we knew was that things in India don’t go according to plan, so we started a long time ago,” Bhattacharya told the Guardian. “We put a lot of pressure on state associations three years before the tournament.

