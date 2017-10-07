India elects to bowl first in 1st T20I

Ranchi, Oct 7 (IANS) India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bowl first against Australia in the first Twenty20 International (T20I) at the JSCA International Stadium Complex here on Saturday.

India have replaced Axar Patel with left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav. Among the batsmen, Shikhar Dhawan has replaced Ajinkya Rahane at the top of the order.

For Australia left-arm pacer Jason Behrendorff will make his debut.

"We are gonna bowl first. There's a bit of weather around, so we would like to know where we are placed. I don't think the pitch will be much better in the second innings but weather is a massive factor," Kohli said after the toss.

"T20 is a format where you can't take any team for granted, let alone Australia. Beginning is important, and one window here and there and Australia might pounce. From the last game, Axar is out and Kuldeep is in. Shikhar Dhawan replaces Rahane."

--IANS

ajb/bg