India elect to bowl in sixth ODI

Centurion, Feb 16 (IANS) India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and put South Africa in to bat in the sixth and final One-day International at the Supersport Park here on Friday.

Already 4-1 up in the series, the visitors decided to rest paceman Bhuvneshwar Kumar and included youngster Shardul Thakur in the playing XI while the hosts made four changes after the 73-run loss in the fifth ODI at Port Elizabeth.

Bowling all-rounder Chris Morris was recalled to the team along with Farhaan Behardein, Imran Tahir and Khaya Zondo, replacing Kagiso Rabada, David Miller, Tabraiz Shamsi and Jean Paul Duminy.

Teams:

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Mahendra Singh Dhoni(WK), Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

South Africa: Hashim Amla, Aiden Markram (Captain), AB de Villiers, Khaya Zondo, Farhaan Behardien, Heinrich Klaasen(WK), Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Imran Tahir, Morne Morkel, Lungisani Ngidi.

--IANS

tri/bg