India, Egypt agree to further strengthen bilateral ties

Xiamen (China), Sep 5 (IANS) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on Tuesday agreed to further strengthen their ties at a bilateral meeting here on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit.

"Delighted to meet President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. We held talks on further strengthening our historical ties," Modi tweeted after their meeting.

He said that el-Sisi "emphasised on India's commitment and endeavours towards expanding development cooperation with other nations, particularly Africa".

The two leaders previously met during the President's visit to India last September.

