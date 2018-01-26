India ease into ICC U-19 World Cup semis

Queenstown (New Zealand), Jan 26 (IANS) India put up an all-round show to hammer Bangladesh by 131 runs on Friday to set-up an ICC Under-19 World Cup semi-final against arch-foes Pakistan.

India rode on Shubman Gill (86), Abhishek Sharma (50) and Prithvi Shaw (40) to get to 265 all out in 49.2 overs at the John Davies Oval.

In reply, Bangladesh were bowled out for 134 in 42.1 overs, thanks to pacemen Kamlesh Nagarkoti (3/18) and Shivam Mavi (2/27).

Left-arm spinner Abhishek Sharma picked up two wickets for 11 runs in the later stages of the match.

Electing to bat, India lost Manjot Kalra (9) early to Robiul Haque before Shaw and Gill built a formidable partnership to steady the ship.

Their stand of 86 runs however ended when captain Shaw was beaten by a peach of a delivery from Qazi Oni. The ball was cut away to take the off stump, but at the other end Gill went on with the job, his innings laced with nine boundaries before he departed with 14 overs to go.

After his dismissal, India failed to recover from a collapse as the incoming batsmen -- Riyan Parag (15), Kamlesh Nagarkoti (5), Anukul Roy (2), Shivam Mavi (5), Sharma (50) and Shiva Singh (3) departed for just 50 runs.

Onik was the pick of the Bangladesh bowlers taking 3/48 from his 10 overs.

In reply, Bangladesh got off to a cautious start with opener Pinak Ghosh top-scoring for them with a watchful 45.

But Kamlesh Nagarkoti (3/18) was fantastic once again along with Shivam Mavi (2/27) and Sharma (2/11) to skittle out Bangladesh for just 134.

Nagarkoti removed Ghosh and skipper Saif Hassan in two overs just when they were looking to build a partnership.

Ishan Porel, though wicketless, carded five incredibly economical overs for just eight runs which applied immense pressure on the rivals, ultimately forcing the batsmen to open up and take more risks against the bowler at the other end.

Brief scores: India 265 (Shubman Gill 86, Prithvi Shaw 40; Qazi Onik 3/48) against Bangladesh 134 (Pinak Ghosh 43; Kamlesh Nagarkoti 3/18)

--IANS

dm/sam/bg