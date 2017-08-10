India drop one place in FIFA rankings

New Delhi, Aug 10 (IANS) India slipped to 97th in the latest FIFA rankings which were released on Thursday.

The Stephen Constantine-coached side had achieved one of their best rankings in recent history when they climbed to the 96th spot last month.

But in July, there was hardly any international football for Sunil Chhetri and company.

India still have 341 rating points, with no change from their last month's tally.

Canada, meanwhile, jumped five spots to 95th following their performances in the CONCACAF Gold Cup, leading to India dropping to 97th place.

Among Asian countries, India are the 12th highest ranked team in the continent.

India are slated to take part in the Champions Cup next where Mauritius and St. Kitts and Nevis are expected to take part. The tri-nation meet was originally scheduled to be held in Chennai but has now been shifted to Mumbai.

Among the best international teams, Brazil wrested the top spot from Germany, pushing the reigning World Cup champions to second place. Argentina, Switzerland and Poland complete the top five.

Iran continue to be the top ranked nation among Asian teams. They have slipped one spot be at the 24th position.

Japan have climbed two spots to be the second best in Asia at 44 while current Asia Cup champions Australia hold on to the 45th position.

South Korea and Saudi Arabia have risen two spots each to be 49th and 59th, respectively.

