India drop 10 places in FIFA rankings, Germany leads

Zurich, Sep 14 (IANS) The Indian football team have dropped 10 places to 107 in the FIFA rankings released on Thursday. Germany tops the list after displacing Brazil to the second spot.

The Sunil Chhetri-led side registered two victories and a draw in three matches after they were placed at the 97th spot in August. But this did not help India.

India defeated Mauritius and held St Kitts and Nevis to a draw to clinch the Tri-nation football series before defeating Macau in an away fixture in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup Qualification third round.

The Tri-nation football series didn't fall on the designated FIFA match days, and so they were not counted for the rankings.

India have dropped below the 100th spot for the first time since May.

Meanwhile, Germany displaced Brazil to take the top spot. The reigning World Cup champions rose one spot from last month's rankings while Brazil are currently placed second.

Current European champions Portugal climbed three rungs to the third spot while Argentina dropped one spot to the fourth position. Belgium, Poland, Switzerland, France, Chile and Colombia round off the top 10.

Iran continued to be the top ranked nation in Asia although it dropped one spot to 25th. Japan are the second highest in the continent at 40 followed by Australia (50), South Korea (51) and Saudi Arabia (53).

Egypt was the highest ranked among African nations at 30 followed by Tunisia (31), Senegal (33) and the Democratic Republic of Congo (42).

Zambia made some dramatic gains, jumping 18 places to make their strongest ever rise in the FIFA rankings. The former African champions rose from 96th to 78th following back-to-back victories over formidable Algeria in the World Cup qualifiers.

The defeats cost Algeria dearly as they dropped 14 places to 62.

--IANS

ajb/mr