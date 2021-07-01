India draws line for EU nations, EAM says "Either accept Indian vaccine or face quarantine'

#COVIDVaccine #TimesNow #TimesNowLive In The vaccine battle between India and EU, Today India has notified the European Union to accept Indian made vaccines like Covieshield and Covaxin for its vaccination passport . These are for all those Indian nationals who may be travelling to Europe. As per the report, the Ministry of External Affairs is set to embark on a reciprocal process of not accepting the EU's vaccine certificate if they don't accept the Covieshield and Covaxin certificates. India also explained if they not accept Covieshield and Covaxin then they have to face quarantine. This move comes after the EU's disinclination towards accepting the Indian-made vaccine on its vaccination passport or the Green Pass scheme.