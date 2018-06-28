India draw with Belgium in hockey Champions Trophy

Breda (The Netherlands), June 28 (IANS) India squandered a perfect start, by conceding a late goal to draw with 2016 Rio Olympics silver medallists Belgium 1-1 in their penultimate league stage game of the Hockey Champions Trophy here on Thursday.

Harmanpreet Singh gave India an early lead with a low and powerful drive in the opening 10 minutes but the Harendra Singh-coached side failed to retain the lead as Belgium's Loick Luypaert managed to equalise it in the dying minutes of the match.

India will next face hosts, The Netherlands, on Saturday.

