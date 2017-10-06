India 'A' draw 1-1 with Northern Territory in women's AHL

Perth, Oct 6 (IANS) India 'A' played a 1-1 draw against Northern Territory in the Womens Australian Hockey League (AHL) here on Friday.

India were at par with Northern Territory as both teams began the match with a strong display of skill and a well-structured game. It was Northern Territory who took the early 1-0 lead when Brooke Peris scored a fine field goal in the 15th minute.

Though India were put on the back foot, it didn't stop this young team pushing for an opportunity to score.

One such maneuver while trying to penetrate into the opponent's circle saw Northern Territory concede a penalty stroke. Gagandeep Kaur was at ease when she put the ball behind Elizabeth Duguid to equalise in the 22nd minute.

The next two quarters saw both teams play defensively. India were seen rotating the ball among each other and did well to keep the Northern Territory forwards from making successful forays into the circle.

They played a composed game to eventually end up splitting the match points.

India 'A' will take on Australian Capital Territory on Saturday.

