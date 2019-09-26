India has double unemployment in comparison to world: Congress slams Centre

Congress again slammed BJP-led Centre over unemployment issue in the country. In a press conference Randeep Singh Surjewala clearly attacked the ruling party, by taking the reference of Centre for Monitoring of Indian Economy and International Labour Organisation data, by saying that India has double unemployment than the world. He also said that unemployment in men is six percent and in women its 17.5, "This is the reality of Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao government's ground reality," said Surjewala.