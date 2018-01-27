India donates ambulances, gives book grants to Nepal on its Republic Day

The Indian embassy in Kathmandu celebrated New Delhi's 69th Republic Day on Friday with numerous school children and a band of the Nepal army performing on the occasion. The Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Manjeev Singh Puri, hoisted the Indian flag to mark the day when the country declared itself a sovereign republic state with the adoption of its Constitution in 1950 after independence from the British rule. The Indian Mission to Nepal donated over 30 ambulances and six buses to various hospitals and non-profit organizations on Friday.The Indian embassy also handed over book grants to 41 educational institutions around Nepal, strengthening the long close relationship between the two countries. Like every year, the Republic Day celebration also witnessed the felicitation of seven widows, four next to kins of deceased soldiers and one disabled soldier of Indian armed forces with dues worth NPR 4.14 crores and blankets to each. Consulate General of India in Birgunj also celebrated the day by organizing a cultural programme. Consulate General of India, B.C. Pradhan, also attended the event. Cultural programmes, music and drama shows were held across Birgunj to mark India's Republic Day.