If India is dominating the world today, credit goes to PM Modi: EAM Sushma Swaraj

The first Persons of Indian Origin (PIO) Parliamentary Conference was held at Pravasi Bharatiya Kendra in Delhi's Chanakyapuri on Tuesday. While addressing the first PIO, Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj pitched for 'Sangharsh se Sansad', which is the theme of such parliamentary conferences. She also underscored that India's increasing dominance is due to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She said, "If India is dominating the world today, credit goes to PM Modi. India has become a country which decides global policy. When PM goes to G-20, he brings black money to centre stage and takes brave decisions like demonetisation and GST back home." Every year, January 9 is celebrated as Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas (PBD), an annual celebratory day that marks the contribution of overseas persons with Indian origin (PIO) towards their homeland.