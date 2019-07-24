All of India doesn't believe that we can either be 'pro govt or anti-country': Mahua Moit

Continuing her attack on the BJP-led central government, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on Wednesday said all of India doesn't believe that one can either be "pro government or anti-country". Moitra was speaking in the Lok Sabha against one of the proposed amendments in the Unlawful Activities Prevention (Amendment) Bill which, Moitra said, seeks to designate individuals as terrorists without due process. Moitra reasoned that the bill could be misused against those who speak against the government, and criticised their policies.