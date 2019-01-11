India dismisses Pakistan's allegation regarding Chinese mission attack

New Delhi, Jan 12 (IANS) India has dismissed allegations by Pakistan about playing a role in the terrorist attack on the Chinese mission in Karachi last year saying Islamabad should instead take credible action against support to terrorism.

"We have seen statements in Pakistani media attributed to the police chief of Karachi making false allegations against India for the terrorist attack on the Chinese Consulate in Karachi in November 2018," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said on Friday in response to queries from the media.

"We completely reject these fabricated and scurrilous attempts to levy accusations on India," Kumar said.

"Instead of maliciously pointing fingers at others for such terrorist incidents, Pakistan needs to look inwards and undertake credible action against support to terrorism and terror infrastructure in its territories."

Earlier in the day, Karachi police chief Amir Sheikh claimed that the attack on the Chinese Consulate was planned in the neighbouring Afghanistan.

India's top intelligence agency, Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), funded the attack, Sheikh said, according to Pakistani media.

At least seven people, including three attackers and two policemen, were killed in the attack.

The responsibility for the attack was claimed by the outlawed Balochistan Liberation Army.

