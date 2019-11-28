India in right direction to secure permanent seat in UNSC: EAM Jaishankar

Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reacted on the question asked in the Rajya Sabha on 'when will India be UN Security Council permanent member?' Showing confidence on getting the membership, he said that membership of UN is a long and patient effort and India will get the membership one day, it is progressing day by day. "I am realistic enough to know that it is long and patient effort. We are not lacking in patience, perseverance and aspiration. We will get there one day. It is progressing day by day," said Jaishankar. He also reacted on India's current relation with Pakistan and said that Pakistan is a unique neighbor and when it comes to 'Neighborhood First' policy, India's objective is that all the neighbours work with India. "I completely accept Pakistan is a unique neighbour. It's very different our all our other neighbours. When it comes to 'Neighborhood First' policy, our objective is today that all our neighbours work with us," "If you look at trade, projects, visas-everyone number with every neighbour except Pakistan is better than before. 'Neighborhood First' is a statement of priority. We've made clear it to them that we will be generous and large-hearted," added Jaishankar.