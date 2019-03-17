India did what Pakistan should have: Nirmala Sitharman on Balakot air strikes

Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said that by executing the air strikes in Balakot, India did what Pakistan should have, as she criticised the neighbouring country for not taking action against the terrorists. "We gave Pakistan evidence in 2008 as well but you did nothing, JeM itself claimed responsibility for Pulwama, what else do you need? Take action. We took the action that Pakistan should have taken," Sitharaman said in Kolkata.