India did not request Trump to 'mediate' on Kashmir, assures EAM Jaishankar in Rajya Sabha

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday told the Rajya Sabha that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not made any request to US President Donald Trump regarding 'mediation' with Pakistan on Kashmir issue as claimed by the US President. While addressing in the Rajya Sabha he said, "I would like to categorically assure the House that no such request has been made by PM Modi. It has been India's consistent position that all outstanding issues with Pakistan are discussed only bilaterally. Any engagement with Pakistan would require an end to cross-border terrorism."