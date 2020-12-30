India developing infrastructure at fast pace for people, soldiers at border: Defence Minister
New Delhi, Dec 30 (ANI): In an exclusive interview with ANI Editor Smita Prakash in the national capital, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke on infrastructure development. Defence Minister said, “China has been doing a lot of infrastructure development in its border areas. India is also developing infrastructure at a fast pace for people at the border and for soldiers there. We are not developing infrastructure to attack any country but for our people,” Rajnath Singh added.