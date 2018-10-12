India determined to work with SCO on eco-friendly energy alternatives: EAM Swaraj
Union Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj on Friday addressed the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Heads of Government Council Meeting in Tajikistan's Dushanbe. While addressing the gathering she emphasised of working together with SCO on environmentally friendly energy alternatives to ensure sustainable development. EAM swaraj also said that India is also pledged to eliminate single-use plastics by 2022.