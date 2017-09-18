India deplores North Korean n-programme, calls for freedom of navigation

New York, Sep 18 (IANS) India on Monday deplored recent North Korean military actions while calling for freedom of navigation in an apparent reference to China's disputes in the South China Sea region.

"The Ministers emphasised the need for ensuring freedom of navigation, respect for international law and peaceful resolution of disputes," the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement following a trilateral meeting between External Affairs Sushma Swaraj, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono.

"On connectivity initiatives, the importance of basing them on universally recognized international norms, prudent financing and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity was underlined," the statement said.

On North Korea, Sushma Swaraj deplored Pyongyang's recent actions and stated that its nuclear proliferation linkages must be explored and those involved be held accountable.

The statement also said that the three ministers directed their senior officials to "explore practical steps to enhance cooperation".

--IANS

ab/vd