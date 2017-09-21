India denounces terror support systems in South Asia

New York, Sep 21 (IANS) In an obvious reference to Pakistan, India on Thursday condemned support systems for terrorists in South Asia while expressing concern over North Korea's nuclear and weapons and ballistic missile programmes.

"The horror of terrorism continues to haunt global peace and security. Terror groups draw sustenance from support systems in South Asia," Sushma Swaraj said while speaking at the BRICS Ministerial Meeting on the margins of the UN General Assembly Session here.

"They continue to find support and shelter in countries which use terrorism as an instrument of state policy.

"We must condemn efforts, including by states, to use religion to justify, sustain and sponsor terrorism against other countries," she added.

Sushma Swaraj's statement assumes significance as it comes after the unprecedented BRICS Summit joint statement earlier this month in which Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa unequivocally named Pakistan and the terror groups based there.

"There is need for collective efforts to disrupt terrorist networks, their financing and movement," she said, calling for terrorist funding, their weapons supply, training and political support to "be systematically cut off".

Sushma Swaraj also sought cooperation for early conclusion of negotiations and adoption of the India-initiated Comprehensive Convention against International Terrorism (CCIT) in the UN Security Council.

On North Korea's recent offensive military posturing, she said: "The action and rhetoric of North Korea has been a source of growing global concern."

She also touched on climate change and referred to Indian Prime Minister Narendra's Modi's suggestion of an alliance between the India-initiated International Solar Alliance and the New Development Bank, a multilateral development bank established by the BRICS nations.

"I hope we can work together to give this ambitious agenda practical shape in coming months," she said.

The International Solar Alliance, launched at the UN Conference of Parties (CoP) climate summit in Paris on November 30, 2015, by Prime Minister Modi and then French President Francois Hollande, is conceived as a coalition of solar resource-rich countries to address their special energy needs and provide a platform to collaborate on dealing with the identified gaps through a common, agreed approach.

It is open to all 121 prospective member countries falling between the Tropics of Cancer and Capricorn.

--IANS

ab/vd