India demolishes PM Abbasi's 'human rights' argument at UN, says Pakistan is now 'terroristan'

In a strong reply to Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's emphasis that Islamabad was not prepared to be anyone's scapegoat, India's First Secretary to the United Nations Eenam Gambhir said that Pakistan has now become 'terroristan'. Gambhir said that the quest for a 'land of pure' has actually produced the land of pure terror. Further slamming Pakistan PM's statement, Eenam echoed that the world doesn't need lessons on democracy and human rights from a failed state. She also said that Pakistan must understand that the state of Jammu and Kashmir is and will always remain an integral part of India. However much it scales up the cross border terrorism, it will never succeed in undermining India's territorial integrity.