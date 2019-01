Sydney, Jan 4 (IANS) India declared their first innings for 622/7 just before stumps on the second day of the fourth Test against Australia here on Friday.

Pujara scored 193 while Pant (159) slammed his maiden ton. Pant played 189 balls and remained unbeaten.

Ravindra Jadeja (81), Hanuma Vihari (42) and Mayank Agarwal (77) also contributed handsomely.

For Australia, Bathing Lyon scalped four wickets while Jose Hazlewood picked up two wickets.

