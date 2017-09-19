'If India decides to not allow Rohingyas then no international body can force it': Mukul Rohatgi

Speaking on the burning issue of Rohingya refugees, former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi on Tuesday said that it is a matter of foreign policy not a matter that can be judicially reviewed by a court. Rohatgi sad that if India does not want to allow them in the country, then no international body can ask it to take them in. The Rohingya Muslims are Myanmar's ancient community, who are currently the largest group of stateless people in the world after Myanmar abandoned them. Amid the ongoing attacks against the minority, they are seeking shelter in South Asian countries on humanitarian grounds.