India Cycles4Change Challenge: MoHUA Announces First Stage List of Awardees

The Government of India awarded 11 cities with the prestigious title of being India’s Top 11 Cycling Pioneers. The award marks the start of the next stage of the first season of India Cycles4Change Challenge where 107 cities across the country come together to test, learn, and scale up different cycling-friendly initiatives, kickstarting India’s cycling revolution. From the top 25 cities that were shortlisted earlier this year, a jury of renowned national and international transport experts selected the top 11 cities who will receive an award of Rs 1 crore each to scale up their cycling initiatives. During the event, four cities received a special mention for their efforts in testing the pilot initiatives as part of the challenge. The list of all top 25 cities evaluated by the Jury is at Annexure 1.

Through an online event held on 28th July 2021, Shri Durga Shanker Mishra, Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), announced the Top 11 winning cities. The event was attended by officials from Central and State Governments, and other stakeholders from all cities participating in India Cycles4Change Challenge. The event also marked the release of the first Challenge report, and an Online Exhibition showcasing cities' cycling journey. The Ministry also announced the second season of the Challenge beginning in August, 2021, wherein fresh applications will be invited from all Smart Cities, capital cities of States/UTs and cities with a population of over 5 lakh.

The first Challenge report

The India Cycles4Change Challenge launched its first report to the public—'The Dawn of India’s Cycling Revolution’. The report is a celebration of the cities' efforts in the Challenge so far, and an indication of what's to come in future. It documents key milestones achieved by the cities, lessons from on-ground tests and their plans for the coming year. The report is available Here. Govt Awarded 11 Cities with Prestigious Title of Being India’s Top 11 Cycling.

Launching an Online Exhibition

Celebrating India's cycling revolution over the last year, the Ministry launched an Online Exhibition showcasing the journey of the top 25 cities. The cities have transformed their streets and launched initiatives to become cycling-friendly through their exemplary leadership, enthusiastic efforts, and effective collaboration with citizens. The exhibition is an invitation to all the citizens to learn more about what their cities have done and join hands with them to scale up these initiatives in Stage 2. The online exhibition can be viewed Here.

Way Forward

The cohort of the top 25 cities will advance to the next stage where they will embed the vision of a cycling-friendly city by adopting policies, setting up dedicated departments and creating city-wide plans. The Ministry also announced Season Two of the India Cycles4Change Challenge - wherein fresh applications will be invited from all Smart Cities, capital cities of States/UTs and cities with a population of over 5 lakh. The Second Season of The India Cycles4Change challenge will start from August, 2021.

In the past year, the India Cycles4Change Challenge has inspired cities to adopt a new way of engaging with citizens to test innovative, inexpensive, and quick ideas to remove barriers to cycling. Going forward, cities will take their efforts up further—transforming the national programme into a city-led but community-driven movement.