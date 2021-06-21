India At Cusp of a Rapid Ramp-Up of Vaccine Production, NITI Aayog's VK Paul Says

India’s vaccination drive entered a new phase on Monday whereby now the cenre will procure all vaccines and supply them to the states.

In a bid to know more about the government’s vaccination strategy and the vaccine supply picture In an exclusive interview, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Doctor VK Paul, the Head of the National COVID-19 task force.

“I would say, yes we are learning. We went into that phase in which certain policy was presented to the people and we followed that for some period of time. It was based on the imperatives that were applicable at that point in time. Specifically, states wanted to have a say in procurement, and in the context of health being the subject of a state it was considered wise to go ahead and experiment with that model and we learned from that model. States gave us the feedback on how to do better,” he said.

Upon asking about the increasing vaccine supplies, Dr Paul said that compared to the last month, the June situation is better.

“Both these companies (Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech) have made a very sincere effort, hand-in-hand and with the partnership of the Government of India to ramp up their supplies,” he was quoted saying.

“Half of the orders have already been placed for these vaccines. The Centre has placed orders for 50% of production. There is still room for additional orders for 25% of production. We are at the cusp of a rapid ramp-up,” Dr Paul said while talking about the vaccine production in the country.

“A sentiment we want to convey is that once supply rises, utilization can also be ensured. Inoculations can be done at a fast rate. Discussion with international players in ongoing, including with Pfizer. The supply of Pfizer vaccine is subject to conditionality, alien to us. The company has taken a certain position, has to align with our position. Our understanding of how to move forward with Pfizer, Moderna is moving well. A final decision has to be compatible with Indian laws, protections under Indian laws. So many nations have done it, there must be something in the range of acceptability. The intent is clear, we want vaccines to come to India. Our hope is that it is possible to have vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna this year” Dr. Paul added.

Commenting on the onset of the third Covid wave, he said that the situation is vulnerable. The people need to follow discipline.

“It is in our hands to not have another significant wave. The amount of sequencing being done is by no means poor, we can always do more. We have 28 labs nationwide, undertaking 7000 sequencings every week, connecting a virus to clinical outcomes is critical, partnership with states is required, ”

The doctor also emphasized that India has a group of high-caliber people who should decide on the issue of dose interval in place of the government.

