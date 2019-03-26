India and Croatia sign MoUs in presence of President Kovind and Croatian President

Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) were signed between India and Croatia in presence of President Ram Nath Kovind and Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic in Zagreb today. The main MoUs were signed for cooperation in the field of tourism, cultural relations and various other topics. Soon after the signing of MoUs, President Kovind said, "I had very productive discussions today with Croatian President covering all aspects of relationships. We appreciated the close cultural ties that exist between our two countries and reaffirmed our commitment to expand economic relations." President Kovind is on three-nation tour to Croatia, Bolivia and Chile.