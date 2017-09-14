India crash out of top 100 in FIFA Rankings

New Delhi [India], Sept. 14 (ANI): The Indian national football team dropped by 10 places to 107th spot in the latest Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) Rankings released on Thursday.

India, which are ranked 13th in Asia, have 316 points, as compared to their previous 341.

After being ranked 97 among 211 countries in August, India registered two victories and a draw in three matches.

The Sunil Chhetri-led side defeated Mauritius and held St Kitts and Nevis to a draw to clinch the Tri-nation Football Series tournament, before defeating Macau in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup Qualifier.

It is for the first time since May that India have gone out of top 100. On May 4, India, with a total of 331 points, were placed 100th alongside Nicaragua, Lithuania and Estonia. (ANI)