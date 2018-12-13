India crash out of hockey World Cup after loss to Netherlands

Bhubaneswar, Dec 13 (IANS) India's 43-year long wait to reach a hockey World Cup semi-final continued after going down 1-2 to the Netherlands at the jam-packed Kalinga Stadium here on Thursday.

Thierry Brinkmann (14th minute) and Mink van der Weerden (50th) scored for the Dutch while India's lone goal came in the opening quarter from Akashdeep Singh (12th).

Both sides started with a bang in an eventful first quarter that witnessed Akashdeep giving the hosts ahead in the 12th minute with a brilliant reverse flick after the initial penalty corner attempt was parried by the Dutch goalkeeper.

The visitors pulled off a stunning equaliser just before the end of the first quarter, thanks to Thierry hitting the box to make it 1-1.

The second half saw both teams battling for the lead even as the tourists managed to keep possession of the ball on most occasions, only to return to the dug out locked at 1-1 by half time.

On resumption, the tourists earned three back-to-back PC's but India blocked away all of them even as the hosts were temporarily reduced to 10 men after Hardik was shown the green card towards the end of the quarter.

With both sides desperate for the lead, the Netherlands started the final quarter by successfully converting their fourth PC to make it 2-1.

It was in the 50th minute, when Van Der Weerden hit the ball dead straight only to find India's custodian P.R. Sreejesh wrong footed as the ball found the target.

With 10 minutes to go, India were once again penalised after Amit Rohidas was shown the yellow card but the Manpreet Singh-led side kept pressing for the equaliser.

In the next minute, India had a golden opportunity to square things off but Harmanpreet's shot was saved by the Dutch goalkeeper.

From there on, the Dutch defence did not allow any room to the home side as the tie ended in a heartbreak for the vociferous home crowd.

The Dutch side will meet Australia in the semi-finals on Saturday.

Earlier, Olympic silver medallists Belgium edged out two-time champions Germany 2-1 in a keenly contested quarter-final.

In a neck and neck fight, third ranked Belgium held their nerves and came back from a goal down to enter the semi-finals for the first time.

Belgium will face a resurgent England in the semi-final, who had defeated Argentina 3-2 in the first quarter-final on Wednesday.

