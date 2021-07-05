India’s COVID vaccination app CoWIN to open for the world today | Dr. RS Sharma EXCLUSIVE

As the Indian government is set to open CoWIN, the app for India’s vaccination drive, as a product “licensed by the central government” for all the “interested countries for free, until perpetuity”, TIMES NOW speaks to Dr. RS Sharma, CEO, National Health Authority about this new development. 'PM had suggested that what is the harm in sharing the product with the world. Today 75 countries are interested in CoWIN', the CoWIN Chief tells TIMES NOW, 'The CoWIN platform does not insist that you can get vaccinated only after registration. 80% of people who got vaccinated were not registered. We have tested CoWIN at such a large scale that launching it anywhere in the world will be a cakewalk.' Listen in!