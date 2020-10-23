India’s COVID Tally Rises to 7.7 Mn; Global Tally at 41.5 Mn

With 54,366 new COVID-19 infections, the total number of cases in India on Friday, 23 October, rose to 77,61,312 including 6,95,509 active cases and 1,17,306. deaths.

The health ministry on Friday tweeted that India's cumulative positivity rate is 7.81 percent and the daily figure is 3.8 percent. The ministry also said the fact that several states/UTs are exhibiting a positivity rate higher than the national average indicates a need for aggressive and widespread testing.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 10,01,13,085 samples have been tested for COVID-19 till 22 October.

Meanwhile, the overall number of global coronavirus cases has increased to 41.5 million, while the deaths have soared to 11,35,880, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Friday morning, the total number of cases stood at 4,15,95,980, while the death toll surged to 11,35,880, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 84,04,743 and 2,23,000, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases.

The other top 15 countries with the maximum amount of cases are Brazil (5,298,772), Russia (1,453,923), Argentina (1,053,650), France (1,041,991), Spain (1,026,281), Colombia (990,373), Peru (879,876), Mexico (874,171), the UK (813,451), South Africa (710,515), Iran (550,757), Chile (497,131), Italy (465,726), Iraq (442,164) and Germany (403,874), the CSSE figures showed.

(With inputs from IANS.)

