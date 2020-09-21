India’s COVID Tally Passes 54 L; 12 L Tests Conducted in One Day

According to the data released by Health Ministry, India’s coronavirus case tally crossed the 54 lakh-mark with a spike of 92,605 new cases & 1,133 deaths on Sunday, 20 September. The total case tally stands at 54,00,620, including 10,10,824 active cases, 43,03,044 recoveries, and 86,752 deaths.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the global death toll has increased to more than 9,55,000 with 30,674,077 overall cases.

The second round of countrywide serosurvey led by ICMR has been successfully completed. The final phase analysis of the survey is now underway and will offer a comparison with the results of the first survey, ICMR has said, reported ANI.

12 lakh tests were conducted in India on 20 September, which is an all-time high

Delhi records less than 4,000 daily COVID-19 cases after 5 days

The national capital’s COVID-19 case count went past 2.46 lakh on Sunday

Lok Sabha MP NK Premachandran Tests COVID-19-Positive

Lok Sabha MP and Revolutionary Socialist Party leader NK Premachandran has tested positive for the coronavirus, says his office.

