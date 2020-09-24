COVID-19: Johnson & Johnson Starts Final Leg of Vaccine Trial

India on Wednesday, 23 September, reported 83,347 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 56,46,011. The death toll increased by 1,085 to 90,020. According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 9,68,377 active cases across the country, while 45,87,613 patients have been discharged, and one had migrated earlier.

Meanwhile, Johnson & Johnson on Wednesday kicked off a final 60,000-person trial of a single-shot COVID-19 vaccine that potentially would simplify distribution of millions of doses compared with leading rivals using two doses, Reuters reported.

Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi passed away on Wednesday. The BJP leader had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier.

The ministry has pointed out that India has the highest number of recovered cases in the world, contributing 19.5 percent to global recoveries

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia has been admitted to the LNJP Hospital after he complained of fever and low oxygen levels

3,714 new COVID-19 cases in Delhi as tally rises to over 2.56 lakh



Saudi Arabia has suspended travel to and from India, Brazil, and Argentina due to COVID-19

Globally, over 31.6 million cases of COVID-19 have been recorded so far, with the death toll standing at over 9,71,000

The company expects results of the Phase III trial by year end or early next year, Dr. Paul Stoffels, J&J's chief scientific officer, said in a joint press conference with officials from the National Institutes of Health and the Trump administration.

Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dies After Contracting COVID-19

