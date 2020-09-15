India’s COVID Tally Over 48 Lakh; BMC’s Campaign to Contain Spread

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday, 14 September, said that the coronavirus death rate in the national capital is the lowest in the world and the concern should be the number of deaths due to the virus and not the number of cases.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 death toll in India crossed 80,000 on Monday, with the country recording the highest fatalities in the world over the past fortnight.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, 14 September

According to Johns Hopkins’ data, global COVID-19 cases have crossed 28.8 million

Clinical trials in Britain have resumed for the Astrazeneca and Oxford University COVID-19 vaccine

BMC to Roll Out Campaign to Contain Spread of COVID-19

Starting Tuesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will roll out the ‘My Family, My Responsibility’ campaign, as part of the government’s statewide outreach programme to check the health status of over 26 lakh families in Mumbai to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday, 14 September, tested positive for COVID-19.

In a tweet, on Monday, Sisodia shared that he got himself tested after getting a mild fever. Further, Sisodia wrote: “I have kept myself in isolation. Right now there is no fever or any other problem, I am completely fine. Soon after getting all your blessings, I will return to work.”

Vehicles Carrying Oxygen to be Treated on Par With Ambulances in Maharashtra

Vehicles carrying oxygen for coronavirus patients will be treated on par with the ambulance service for the next one year, reported NDTV, citing the Maharashtra government.

According to the report, a severe oxygen crisis has been reported from several states, including Maharashtra. Doctors have said they are getting only 60 percent of the oxygen needed, leading to more deaths in rural areas.

