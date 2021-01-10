India’s COVID-19 Tally over 1.04 Cr; 18,645 New Cases; 1.51 L Dead

India on Sunday, 10 January reported 18,645 new coronavirus cases in a day, taking the COVID-19 tally to 1,04,50,284, maintaining active cases below three lakh for the 20th consecutive day. The death toll reached 1,50,999 after 201 people died in the past 24 hours, and the fatality rate dropped to 1.44 per cent.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), 1,00,75,950 people have been discharged, pushing the recovery rate to 96.42 per cent. There are 2,23,335 active cases in the country, and the national death toll stands at 1,50,999.

The vaccination drive for COVID-19 in India will begin on 16 January 2021, the Centre said on Saturday, 9 January, a move that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called a ‘landmark step’ in the fight against the pandemic.

“Priority will be given to healthcare workers and the frontline workers, estimated to be around 3 crore, followed by those above 50 years and the under-50 population groups with co-morbidities numbering around 27 crore,” the Centre said.

The announcement of the dates by the Centre comes after giving Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) to two vaccines – Serum Institute of India’s (SII) Covishield and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin.

Globally, 90,045,249 have been affected by coronavirus, with 1,933,467 deaths and recovery of 64,445,630 people.

