India’s COVID-19 Tally Over 57 L; K’taka MLA Dies Due to COVID

India on Thursday, 24 September, reported 86,508 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 57,32,519. Meanwhile, the death toll increased by 1,129 to 91,149. According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 9,66,382 active cases across the country, while 46,74,987 patients have been discharged, and one had migrated earlier.

Delhi on Thursday reported 3,834 new COVID-19 cases and 36 fatalities, taking the tally in the national capital to 2,60,623 and the death toll to 5,123.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Congress MLA B Narayan Rao died of COVID-19 in Bengaluru on Thursday, reported PTI. The legislator from Bidar was admitted to the Manipal Hospital on 1 September and was diagnosed with severe COVID-19 infection.

Maharashtra Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday said that he has tested positive for COVID-19

Maharashtra on Thursday reported 19,164 new COVID-19 cases and 459 fatalities, taking the tally to 12,82,963 and the death toll to 34,345

Globally, over 31.8 million cases of COVID-19 have been recorded so far, with the death toll standing at over 9,76,000

