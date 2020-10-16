India’s COVID-19 Tally Inches Closer to 74-Lakh Mark With a Spike of 63,371 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Rises to 1,12,161

New Delhi, October 16: India's COVID-19 inched closer to 74-lakh mark with a spike of 63,371 new COVID-19 cases and 895 deaths in the past 24 hours. With the latest spike in coronavirus cases, the total case tally now stands at 73,70,469. Of the total cases, 8,04,528 are active coronavirus cases while as many as 64,53,780 patients have been cured and discharged from hospitals across the country. With 895 new fatalities, the coronavirus death toll in India has mounted to 1,12,161 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

Earlier in the day, the Health Ministry said that India continues to have one of the lowest deaths per million population globally (presently pegged at 80). It added saying that some states/UTs are performing better and reporting much lower deaths/million population than the national average. The COVID-19 recovery rate in India stands at 87.36 percent while the fatality rate is 1.52 percent, the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. When Will India Get COVID-19 Vaccine? Here's Where AstraZeneca, Sputnik V And Other Vaccine Trials Stand in India.

According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India conducted 10,28,622 sample tests in a single day on Wednesday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 9,22,54,927. On Thursday, the Health Ministry said the country's doubling time of COVID-19 cases has sharply increased to 70.4 days from 25.5 days in mid-August, which is nearly thrice the time being taken earlier.

Maharashtra continued to be the worst-hit with a total of 15,64,615 cases with a spike of 10,226 cases on Thursday. The death toll in the state mounted to 40,859 with 337 fatalities on Thursday. Maharashtra is then followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.