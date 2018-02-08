India could be behind Chinese killing: Pakistan

Islamabad, Feb 8 (IANS) India could be involved in the targeted killing of a Chinese national in Karachi, Pakistan's Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal has said.

Iqbal made the comments in an interview to the BBC. He also claimed that India's intelligence agency RAW was involved in sabotaging the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

"New Delhi continues to dedicate a sizeable amount of money towards covert operations that aim to sabotage CPEC projects," the Express Tribune on Thursday cited Iqbal as telling the BBC.

"Representatives of our neighbour country have gone on record to say that India is against the deepening trade partnership between Pakistan and China.

"The recent target killing of the Chinese national is another link of this espionage chain," he added.

The Chinese national working with a shipping company was shot dead in Karachi on Monday.

Last year, two Chinese citizens were kidnapped and killed in Quetta. In the wake of growing attacks, China had issued a safety advisory to its citizens living in Pakistan.

--IANS

soni/mr