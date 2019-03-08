India-Costa Rica should engage more deeply with each other: Venkaiah Naidu

Addressing the India-Costa Rica Business Forum on Friday, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said that both the nations must engage more deeply with each other in the field of business, academic and science and technology communities. Naidu said, "The more the people to people linkages, the better would they serve the shared goals of enhanced trade, economic and scientific cooperation. Towards this goal India already extends e-visa facilities to Costa Rican nationals." Naidu further stated that India is on the move, the World Bank, the World Economic Forum, the International Monetary Fund, the Asian Development Bank and the Moody's ratings everybody is indicating if India moves at this speed it will become the third largest economy in the world in the coming 10-15 years." Naidu is on a two-nation visit and has already toured Paraguay. This high-level visit to these countries aim at Indian outreach to the important countries in the region.