In 'New India' corruption is never an option, competence is the norm: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended 'Manorama News Conclave 2019' through video conference on August 30. While addressing the event Prime Minister said, "This is a new India where surnames of the youth don't matter, what matters is their ability to make their own name. New India is not about voice of select few but each Indian. This is an India where corruption is never an option, whoever the person is. Competence is the norm."