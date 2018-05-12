India is a cool nation because of 'Pokhran': John Abraham

Bollywood actor John Abraham on Friday launched the trailer of his upcoming film, 'Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran'. The film is based on the nuclear bomb test explosions, which were conducted by Indian Army in Pokhran. Talking about the film, John Abraham said, "It took us a bit of time but I think everything happens for the best. We want to speak good things about the film. Just one thing I would like to say to everyone, who are young. I think the reason why today every youngster feels that India is a cool nation, is because of what happened in Pokhran, in 1998 on May 11. It is a history defining moment."