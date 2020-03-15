India to contribute $10 million for COVID-19 emergency fund: PM Modi at SAARC

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 15 attended a video conference of all South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) member countries over Coronavirus. He proposed that SAARC countries can create COVID19 emergency fund in which India will contribute 10 million US dollars. "I propose, we create a #COVID19 emergency fund. This could be based on voluntary contributions from all of us. India can start with an initial offer of 10 million US dollars for this fund, says PM Modi at SAARC," He said.