India continue to work closely with BRICS partners in spirit of mutual trust, transparency: VK Singh

Minister of State (MoS) for Road Transport and Highways and retired General VK Singh met with Brazilian Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo on Friday. Both the leaders held a bilateral meeting on sidelines of BRICS summit. While addressing at the BRICS foreign ministers meet in Brazil, VK Singh said, "India attaches great importance to BRICS and we continue to work closely with BRICS partners in spirit of mutual trust, respect and transparency to further strengthen our bonds."