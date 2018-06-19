India to construct IAF memorial to highlight India's contribution to France in WW1

Talking about the significance and contribution of Persons of Indian Origins (PIOs) External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said that India will construct memorial to highlight India's contribution to freedom of France in World War 1. She said, "PIOs fought for France liberty during the first World War. I salute the valour of both Indians and French who have worked hard to remember and commemorate their stories of valour and sacrifice at various memorials. India will construct Indian Armed Forces memorial in town which is located 200kms away from Paris, to highlight India's contribution to freedom of France in World War 1. This will be 2nd such memorial in Europe."